SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bright Nights 5K Road Race is an opportunity for 500 runners to tour through the magical holiday light displays in Bright Nights at Forest Park. The race will take place on Monday, November 28.

Registration will be open on Monday, September 12 at 12:00 a.m. and will be available to the first 500 runners to complete their online registration available at brightnights.org. This event always sells out fast.

“The Bright Nights 5K Road Race has earned the distinction of being Springfield’s favorite race,” said Judy Matt, Spirit of Springfield President. “Runners come from well beyond Springfield to participate.”

The registration fee is $70 and that includes the run, a souvenir long-sleeved shirt, a ticket to Bright Nights at Forest Park, and soup dinner after the race. The registration fee is non-refundable and substitutions are not allowed. For safety reasons, runners must be at least 14 years old on race day. Headphones, baby strollers, pets, and bandit runners will not be allowed during the race.

For more information about the Bright Night 5K Road Race and registration, visit brightnights.org or contact the Spirit of Springfield at 413-733-3800. If there is rain on November, 28, the race will be held the following day, November 29.