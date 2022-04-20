SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Spirit Of Springfield has temporarily reduced admissions for buses for Bright Nights at Forest Park during the holidays.

Spirit Of Springfield President Judy Matt told 22News, that the group tourism industry has been hurt by the pandemic and the organization is working to promote travel and tourism in western Massachusetts.

“The group tour industry has been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to support their efforts and bring their passengers to Bright Nights at Forest Park,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt. “We also want to support our local attractions, shops, and restaurants in order to maintain the multi-million dollar economic impact Bright Nights provides to the region.”

Paid reservations made by August 31, 2022 for buses with a seating capacity of 31 or more passengers will cost $150 a reduction of $25.

The 28th season will open on November 23 through January 1, 2023.