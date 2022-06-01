SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Preparations are already underway for the next season of Bright Nights at Forest Park and other events organized by Spirit of Springfield.

The Bright Nights at Forest Park holiday light display attracts thousands of visitors to Springfield every year. Wednesday, plans were announced for the Bright Night’s Ball. The annual event is the city’s largest fundraiser that helps pay for city-sponsored events year-round.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt told 22News that this year’s theme is “love”. The Ball will be held on November 2nd at MGM Springfield.

“Congratulations to Spirit of Springfield for 33 incredible years and for their continued support to the community,” Patrick Pickering, Northeast Regional Director for American Medical Response. “I am honored to be chosen as the as Chair of the 2022 Spirit of Springfield Ball. AMR has stood shoulder to shoulder with Spirit of Springfield through the Pandemic over the past 2 ½ years, and it has never been more evident how committed and effective Spirit of Springfield is at creating a sense of belonging and positive culture through its events and communication with the public.”

“The theme this year is “love,” and what better way to show admiration for the City of Firsts than alongside the Spirit of Springfield as we celebrate in November at the Bright Nights Ball at MGM. Judy Matt and the Spirit of Springfield organization are an integral part of this great city, promoting community engagement and offering events that continue to bring the City of Springfield and region together, year after year,” added Pickering.

“All we need is love,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt. “It is one of the most profound emotions known to man, and something we all need a little more of. American Medical Response has been showing their love and support for our community for many years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they have gone above and beyond, administering more than 425,000 tests to keep our community healthy.”

Live and silent auctions will be held including 50/50 raffle tickets available for purchase. The annual fundraiser and support from non-profit organizations efforts bring the community together in celebration with iconic events that include the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast, Star-Spangled Springfield, and Bright Nights at Forest Park.