Bright Nights Ball in Springfield held Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday night was the return of one of the largest social events in Springfield, the Bright Nights Ball.

It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Spirit of Springfield and it was back in person after two years.

The theme was “Cherry Blossoms Under the Moonlight.” Nods to that theme could be seen from the ceiling to the floor.

22News spoke to the President of Spirit of Springfield, Judy Matt about what this fundraiser means not just for the organization, but the entire city.

“This goes to support the other things like the fireworks and the pancake breakfast and all the other things we do. I’m just grateful for everyone who helped make this happen.” Judy Matt President, Spirit of Springfield

This ball featured a gourmet dinner, live entertainment, a silent auction and a 50 / 50 raffle. Guests included a mix of some of the most prominent members of the Springfield community from business leaders to politicians.

Preparations are underway at Forest Park for the holiday season. Bright Nights brings in thousands of visitors from around the region. The lights get turned on November 24 and they stay on through Sunday, January 2.