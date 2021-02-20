Bright, sunny weekend in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Different high and low pressure systems, and a shift in the jet stream, can make all the difference for the weather in western Massachusetts.

From cold and snowy, to bright and sunny. The past few weeks, we’ve had numerous low pressure systems track up the east coast and turn into textbook nor’easters. The shape of the jet stream was also helping those low pressure systems aim toward us in a way that brings in moisture from the Atlantic, helping to bring cold temperatures and snow.

But now, we’ve got a high pressure system that is drying out the weather this weekend. On top of that, the jet stream is no longer bringing in air directly from our northwest over the Arctic.

Instead, it’s in a much calmer westerly direction. Those two conditions are helping to dry out our skies here. However, it won’t last all week.

We’ve got a storm system coming from the west, but this one is not expected to be major.