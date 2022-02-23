SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will welcome a foreign official to the city Wednesday to tour Union Station at 10 a.m.

The British Consul-General of New England Peter Abbott will join with Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, CAFO TJ Plante, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Tim Sheehan, and Springfield Redevelopment Authority (SRA) Director Amanda Pham to tour Union Station and hear about Springfield’s economic recovery. Abbott has served as a UK diplomat since 2005.

The UK Consulate Boston posted on Twitter that the objective of the tour is to, “understand the ingredients that make up the ‘secret sauce’ of prosperity in former industrial towns and cities across the commonwealth.”

22News is covering this event and will have the latest starting at 5 p.m.