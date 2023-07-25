SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The son of NBA superstar Lebron James, suffered a cardiac arrest and now local youth coaches are warning athletes about the dangers.

Bronny james, an 18-year-old recruit, went into cardiac arrest, while practicing for USC. The James family says USC medical staff treated Bronny before he was taken to the hospital.

Youth athletes’ heart conditions explained

A 2018 review says most sports-related deaths are caused by coronary artery disease in adults and cardiomyopathy or arrhythmia in kids. Sudden cardiac death can also be caused by other heart conditions, like myocarditis. Myocarditis usually makes you feel sick and you can’t play sports.

There are times when athletes have bad outcomes like sudden cardiac arrest. Young athletes die from sudden cardiac arrest the most. Some reports say 1 in 50,000 to 1 in 80,000 young athletes die of sudden cardiac death every year. In the general population, sudden cardiac arrest happens about 1 in 1,000 times a year.

According to the Mayo Clinic Health System, a faulty electrical signal in the heart often causes sudden cardiac death. When your heartbeat is too fast, the lower heart chambers (ventricles) quiver instead of pumping blood. It’s called ventricular fibrillation. A condition that strains or damages the heart can cause sudden death.

Prevention measures at local youth centers

The Boys & Girls Club in Springfield says they monitor their young sports athletes frequently. One way, is allowing them to play in 30 minute intervals and 10 minute break times, to avoid over exhaustion. Adding, if it is extremely hot out, they try to keep activities inside.

“I think if you take the right precautions, you won’t see something as drastic as cardiac arrest. Doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen but if you can keep kids cool and hydrated that is very important,” explained Vinny Borello, Boys & Girls Club Executive Director.

He adds that the club is fully staffed and CPR/AED certified. As a day camp, they have first aid rooms and a Baystate doctor on call as well. Future plans include adding more AEDs, as they only have one now. To make sure all health background information is available, a medical form is filled out in advance.

There are several conditions that can cause sudden cardiac death in young people, according to the Mayo Clinic Health System:

Thickened heart muscle, or hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

The most common cause of sudden cardiac death in young people is this genetic condition that causes the heart muscle to grow too thick.

Blunt chest injury

A hard hit to the chest that causes sudden cardiac death is called commotio cordis. Commotio cordis may occur in athletes hit hard in the chest by sports equipment or another player./li>

Heart structure problem present at birth, or congenital heart defect

Some people are born with heart and blood vessel changes that can reduce blood flow and lead to sudden cardiac death.

Certain rare heart rhythm disorders

Keeping an eye on an athlete’s heart patterns and symptoms is key to their health. There’s something wrong when you notice beating patterns or a racing sensation in your chest. Sports and other cardiovascular exercises shouldn’t be discouraged by parents or youth. The Mayo Clinic Health Systeam says it’s rare for young people to die suddenly.

