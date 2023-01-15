BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Brookfield Police Department is seeking public help locating a missing 35-year-old.

Brittany Tee of Brookfield was last seen leaving her residence on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m., according to the Sturbridge Police Department. Brittany was last seen wearing a black winter coat, hoodie, jeans, and work boots.

Sturbridge Police Department

Brittany is 5’6″ tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is asked that if you have any information, contact the Brookfield Police Department at 508-867-5570 or their dispatch center at 508-867-1170.