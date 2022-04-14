PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to put out a brush fire in the area of Boston Road and Robinson Road in Palmer Thursday afternoon.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, crews from Three Rivers, Bondsville, Ware, Warren, Monson, Brimfield and Wilbraham are assisting. 22News has a crew on the way and will update this story as soon as additional information is provided.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.

By 3 p.m., there is a chance for scattered thunderstorms. Widespread thunderstorms are likely between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Some storms could be strong to severe. Be ready for damaging winds, lightning, and heavy rain. If you have outdoor plans for Thursday afternoon, have an indoor alternative ready to go.