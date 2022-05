PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a brush fire at Griswold Center in Palmer Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, at around 2:05 p.m. crews from Engine 161, Car 161 and a brush unit from Three Rivers Fire were called to a report of a brush fire. The fire was located on a hill next to the parking lot.

(Palmer Fire Department)

(Palmer Fire Department)

(Palmer Fire Department)

(Palmer Fire Department)

(Palmer Fire Department)

The fire was put out in just over 10 minutes. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and no injuries were reported.