SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many local non-profits and organizations have had their state funding slashed.

22News spoke to some of these organizations about the impact this will have on the community, and many say this impact will mean cuts to important educational and community programming.

Many non-profits and organizations in western Massachusetts are cutting programming and reshuffling budgets as they are seeing their state funding slashed. 22News spoke with the Executive Director of the Westfield Athenaeum Guy McLain, who says these funds are essential for the community, “We were very surprised about the cutbacks because these funds are essential for maintaining the quality of our services to the community and to lose 50 percent of those funds when we’ve already put them into the budget, was a real blow to us.”

With the state facing a deficiency of about $1 billion, cuts had to be made to balance the budget. After months of a tax revenue shortfall, the Healey Administration announced these cuts totaling $375 million.

State Senator John Velis said he’s gotten calls from nonprofits looking for help now that they are facing these cuts. “There’s a lot of programs, really important programs that are going to be cut,” explained Velis. “We need to take a hard look at what’s going on right now with the emergency assistance and the migration crisis.”

Velis said he is going to continue pushing for an amendment to create a plan to protect these programs amid the migrant crisis.

Also hit with the cuts, is The Zoo in Forest Park, a seasonal zoo and non-profit that provides a lot of education and outreach programming. Executive Director at The Zoo Sarah Tisitso added, “This will definitely impact how many of those programs we are able to offer, how often, and where.” The Zoo was supposed to receive $25,000, it will now see half of that.

The Basketball Hall of Fame also had its maintenance budget cut in half. President John Doleva said the organization will have to make adjustments, but it’s not debilitating, “I think we can weather through this, I do feel for the agencies that really are hard hit by this.”

The organization facing the most cuts is Mass Heath at almost $300 million.