BOSTON (WWLP) – The state has some pretty serious climate goals, but how do they affect homebuilding?

A new report from the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Massachusetts outlines the costs associated with new climate initiatives. Researchers of the report looked at what achieving net zero goals means for the building sector, and how it will affect the housing cost crisis at hand.

State law mandates that the Bay State reaches net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. According to the report, more than one-quarter of carbon emissions comes from the building sector.

The report also states how building most energy-efficient homes are more expensive than building more conventional homes and increased construction costs mean increased home prices and a decrease in production. They found that many things stood in the way of affordability, like restrictive land use regulations and a shortage of skilled labor.

“This is very much about the how. How do we move climate policy and housing policy forward hand and hand, so you’re not advancing one at the expense of the other, and I think the way that you do that is you do it with an understanding that policy initiatives and changes in the energy code carry with it real costs,” said Rob Brennan from the Home Builders and Remodeling Association.

However, not everyone agreed with the findings of the report.

“It’s less expensive to go build all electric, and it is less expensive to operate all electric, and it is also better for our environment, because it produces less carbon emissions, and it’s much better for our health,” remarked Lisa Cunningham from ZeroCarbonMA.

The report also recommended that lawmakers make reforms to zoning to allow for more dense construction.

In June, Governor Maura Healey announced the creation of a green bank that will help pay to retrofit and build decarbonized buildings.