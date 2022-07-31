STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – An old, damaged sign that once hung outside Bullard Tavern within Old Sturbridge Village Museum has been replaced by a local artist.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Old Sturbridge Village, a hand-painted sign for Bullard Tavern was created by lifelong Sturbridge resident and local artist, John Cloutier. The new sign is described as a traditional style of early New England featuring a rising sun smiling out over two green hills, with the Bullard Tavern name framing the scene in the sky and along the grass line.

Cloutier, owner of Globe Signs in Southbridge has also created signs for the Print Shop, Thompson Bank, and Law Office, as well as wayfinding signs and map kiosks.

“Old Sturbridge Village has so much meaning to my family—our history with and love for the Village has been passed down through the generations.” says Cloutier. “My grandparents both worked in the Village and would often bring me there as a young child; later on, my wife worked there as well. Having grown up watching the interpreters do their specific crafts definitely influenced me to want to work with my hands and heart. I’m grateful to have taken my own children to the Village and have now passed my passions along to my sons, Jack and Sam, who assisted with the creation of this sign. I hope that my work is just one small contribution to the Village’s continued success.”

Photo courtesy: Old Sturbridge Village

Photo courtesy: Old Sturbridge Village

Photo courtesy: Old Sturbridge Village

Photo courtesy: Old Sturbridge Village

Photo courtesy: Old Sturbridge Village

Photo courtesy: Old Sturbridge Village

Cloutier and son, Jack, stand under finished sign. Photo courtesy: Old Sturbridge Village

The finished sign hangs in front of Bullard Tavern.Photo courtesy: Old Sturbridge Village

Bullard Tavern is a restaurant located in Old Sturbridge Village open Wednesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tavern was named after Cromwell Bullard, who owned and operated a tavern in Sturbridge in the 1830s.