SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several promotions were announced at Peter Pan Bus Lines, including a bus driver becoming a chief operating officer.

Peter Pan Bus Lines announced five major promotions within the company, “We’re planning for the next generation of leaders at Peter Pan,” said CEO Peter A. Picknelly. “These are very well-deserved promotions.”

The following information includes the next generation of leaders according to a news release sent to 22News:

Chief Operating Officer

Frank Dougherty of Greenville, RI, started as a bus driver and has now been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. According to Picknelly, Dougherty sent him a 20-page letter about everything that was wrong at Peter Pan Bus Lines more than 18 years ago. Picknelly asked him to join the team to help correct the situation. Dougherty was a driver, and he will now be leading the company.

Vice President of Operations

Don Soja of East Longmeadow has been named Vice President of Operations. He has been with Peter Pan for more than 20 years. According to Picknelly, Soja knows all aspects of the bus company, including charters, line runs, finance, and technology. Picknelly hopes he will lead the way for decades to come.

Vice President of Planning and Revenue

Timothy Grabowski of Simsbury, CT has been promoted to Vice President of Planning and Revenue Management. Picknelly says Grabowski brings a skill set that allows Peter Pan to continue strategic growth. He makes Peter Pan stand out among other bus companies and he keeps Peter Pan moving forward.

Senior Director of Marketing

Danielle Veronesi of West Springfield has been promoted to Senior Director of Marketing. Picknelly could not say enough about Veronesi. He said if there’s a special project, Veronesi is the one to rely on and she’s always the one to volunteer. He said Venonesi has made a big difference in the company.

Senior Director of Maintenance

Joseph Picknally of East Longmeadow has been named Senior Director of Maintenance for Peter Pan. Picnkelly said that Picknally has done an amazing job because he has realigned the maintenance department. Picknelly said he has big shoes to fill in the company. Picknally’s father Thomas was the company’s vice president of maintenance for decades until his passing in 2021.

Additional employees will be awarded for outstanding achievements during their annual S.T.A.R. Awards event in February. The company has been in business for 90 years.