CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There has been a national bus driver shortage since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Massachusetts, Framingham Public Schools are already having issues due to the bus driver shortage. And as we get closer to the school year, Framingham school officials are telling parents that they may need to find alternative ways to get their children to school.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 26 million children ride on school buses every day, and bus drivers play an important role in getting children to and from school safely.

As the shortage continues, some bus companies have increased wages to hire more bus and van drivers to serve the local community.