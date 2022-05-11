PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people pleaded guilty in connection with operating a nationwide scheme intended to defraud individuals through phone scams.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Andrew McKeever, 29-year-old Jitendra Chaudhari of Williamstown, Massachusetts and 26-year-old Ajaykumar Chaudhari of Pownal, Vermont pled guilty on Monday to larceny over $1,200 by single scheme and attempt to commit a crime to wit: larceny over $1,200. Parth Chaudhari also pled guilty to the same charges in December.

The court ordered them to pay $212,924 in restitution payments before accepting the plea, so the victims are ensured to get their money back and in a higher amount than through a jury trial and restitution hearing.

Adams police were alerted in March 2020 by other jurisdictions that victims were sending packages of money to addresses in the town of Adams. A three-month investigation revealed the three operated a multi-state scheme intended to defraud individuals through phone scams.

Packages totaling $106,000 were intercepted and returned to victims during the investigation. In June of 2020, police executed 27 search warrants, identifying a business in Adams as serving as the headquarters.

“The victims in this case overwhelmingly supported a resolution that would return the most money in the most timely manner while sparing them, many of whom are aging and live out of state, from having to travel to Massachusetts to testify,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “I’m proud that my office found a resolution that secured guilty convictions and restored the victims’ loss. I thank the Adams Police Department for their detailed and thorough investigation into this scheme.”

The court filed the guilty convictions of Ajaykumar Chaudhari and Jitendra Chaudhari for two years and sentenced Parth Chaudhari to time served, which was approximately eight months.

The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office along with police in Adams, Lanesborough, North Adams, Pittsfield, Williamstown, and Hoosick Falls, N.Y., assisted in the investigation.