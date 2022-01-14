Businesses can still implement vaccine requirements, despite Supreme Court decision

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday’s Supreme Court decision on vaccine mandates is Friday’s conversation for businesses across the country.

The decision blocked OSHA’s vaccine or test requirements for large private companies. 22News spoke with the President of the Employers Association of the Northeast, Meredith Wise. The association provides HR and hotline support for over a thousand companies in this part of the country.

Wise said that since vaccines have been rolling out, the debate of whether or not to require employees to show proof of vaccination has been a tough one for businesses large and small and this Supreme Court decision leaves the decision up to the businesses.

“You don’t need to put in place a vaccine or a testing mandate but if you’d like to, for safety reasons, for employee relations reasons, you can,” said Wise.

The Supreme Court did decide, however, that there can be a vaccine mandate for employees at medical facilities like hospitals, if they take Medicare or Medicaid payments.