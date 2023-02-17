SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The BusinessWest Magazine is spotlighting several individuals and groups for its Difference Makers program.
The following honorees will each have a profile in the February 20th edition of BusinessWest as well as at the Difference Makers Gala on April 27th being held at the Log Cabin.
- Nathan Costa, president, Springfield Thunderbirds
- Steven and Jean Graham, owners, Toner Plastics Group
- Helix Human Services, formerly the Children’s Study Home
- Burns Maxey, board president, CitySpace
- Claudia Pazmany, executive director, Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce; and Gabrielle Gould, executive director, Amherst Business Improvement District
- Gary Rome, president and CEO, Gary Rome Auto Group
- Springfield Ballers
- Henry Thomas, president and CEO, Urban League of Springfield
BusinessWest has been presenting the Difference Makers Award for well over a decade and looks for diverse nominees who leave a lasting impact on others.