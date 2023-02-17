SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The BusinessWest Magazine is spotlighting several individuals and groups for its Difference Makers program.

The following honorees will each have a profile in the February 20th edition of BusinessWest as well as at the Difference Makers Gala on April 27th being held at the Log Cabin.

Nathan Costa, president, Springfield Thunderbirds

Steven and Jean Graham, owners, Toner Plastics Group

Helix Human Services, formerly the Children’s Study Home

Burns Maxey, board president, CitySpace

Claudia Pazmany, executive director, Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce; and Gabrielle Gould, executive director, Amherst Business Improvement District

Gary Rome, president and CEO, Gary Rome Auto Group

Springfield Ballers

Henry Thomas, president and CEO, Urban League of Springfield

BusinessWest has been presenting the Difference Makers Award for well over a decade and looks for diverse nominees who leave a lasting impact on others.