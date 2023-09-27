SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – BusinessWest is now accepting nominations for their Difference Makers Class of 2024.
The program highlights people, groups, organizations and families that have made a positive impact in their community and have made a difference in the region. Previous classes of the program have worked in their community and improved the quality of life, had success in a business or public service, contributed and inspired others to get involved, or helped solve societal issues.
BusinessWest is accepting nominations for the Class of 2024 through December 8, at 5:00 p.m. If you would like to nominate someone, you can submit a nomination on their website.
Class of 2023 Difference Makers:
- Nathan Costa, president, Springfield Thunderbirds
- Steven and Jean Graham, owners, Toner Plastics Group
- Helix Human Services, formerly the Children’s Study Home
- Burns Maxey, board president, CitySpace
- Claudia Pazmany, executive director, Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce; and Gabrielle Gould, executive director, Amherst Business Improvement District
- Gary Rome, president and CEO, Gary Rome Auto Group
- Springfield Ballers
- Henry Thomas, president and CEO, Urban League of Springfield
