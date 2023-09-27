SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – BusinessWest is now accepting nominations for their Difference Makers Class of 2024.

The program highlights people, groups, organizations and families that have made a positive impact in their community and have made a difference in the region. Previous classes of the program have worked in their community and improved the quality of life, had success in a business or public service, contributed and inspired others to get involved, or helped solve societal issues.

BusinessWest is accepting nominations for the Class of 2024 through December 8, at 5:00 p.m. If you would like to nominate someone, you can submit a nomination on their website.

Class of 2023 Difference Makers:

Nathan Costa, president, Springfield Thunderbirds

Steven and Jean Graham, owners, Toner Plastics Group

Helix Human Services, formerly the Children’s Study Home

Burns Maxey, board president, CitySpace

Claudia Pazmany, executive director, Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce; and Gabrielle Gould, executive director, Amherst Business Improvement District

Gary Rome, president and CEO, Gary Rome Auto Group

Springfield Ballers

Henry Thomas, president and CEO, Urban League of Springfield