AAA says the second highest year-end travel since 2000

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 100 million people are expected to hit the road this holiday season, and drivers headed to major cities may experience nearly double the typical delays, according to AAA.

AAA has projected 115 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from December 23rd through January 1st, a 2.2 percent increase over last year’s numbers, and the second highest year-end travel forecast since 2000.

MassDOT is warning drivers to expect delays, and longer wait times in traffic when returning home this weekend. AAA says Saturday will be the busiest travel day.

Drivers can expect traffic to come down to minimal levels later on Saturday into all day Monday.

MassDOT is strongly encouraging all drivers to minimize distractions by turning off or putting away cellphones, traveling the posted speed limit, driving sober, and devoting their full attention to what is ahead on the road.

Drivers and public transportation customers should check websites for real-time travel information on major statewide roads, MBTA schedule information, and the weather forecast before leaving or heading home.