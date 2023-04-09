CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) -Western Massachusetts saw beautiful weather for Easter Sunday, but many spent much of the day in their car.

When people think of Easter they think chocolate and bunnies, but this weekend you could add travel to the mix. According to TripAdvisor’s recent Spring Travel Index, over one-quarter of Americans reported plans to travel for Easter weekend this year.

“We headed to my parents in upstate New York for our first Easter since we moved back east from Minnesota, so it was a nice Catskill Easter,” expressed Jessica Sugler, who was traveling to Upstate New York from eastern Massachusetts.

Gas prices are still high and many took vacations by plane this holiday weekend, but the roads across the region were filled with similar stories of people visiting loved ones. And some families told 22News that even though they hit some holiday traffic it was all worth it to celebrate with family.

“Heading there we hit some traffic from Worcester but we’re anticipating some traffic now, and that’s why we pulled over now to see what the map looked like,” Sulger continued.

“Saturday it was jammed up,” expressed Jamie Laughrey from Stoneham, “But, yeah, it was great. There was 16 of us for brunch today and it was a lot of fun.”

Now that Easter is over the busy summer travel season is approaching. Some tips from experts on if you haven’t planned your vacation just yet for the warmer months: do your research, make your plan as soon as possible, and if flying, consider traveling to a larger airport.

Next week kids across the Bay State have off from school with spring break, so an increase in travel, especially with the warmer weather ahead is expected.