SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds host the Charlotte Checkers in Game Two of their Best of Five series on Wednesday.

The Thunderbirds won 6-0 against the Checkers on Sunday at the MassMutual arena. The final three games will be played in Charlotte if necessary.

Game 1: Sunday, May 22- Checkers @ Thunderbirds, 3:05 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, May 25- Checkers @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, May 28- Thunderbirds @ Checkers, 6:00 p.m.

Game 4: Sunday, May 29- Thunderbirds @ Checkers, 6:00 p.m.

Game 5: Tuesday, May 31- Thunderbirds @ Checkers, 7:00 p.m.

The Checkers won the Calder Cup the last time the AHL’s hallowed trophy was awarded in June of 2019.