(WWLP) – A call for social justice brought dozens of Jewish residents from the region together Monday night.

It was part of Congregation B’nai Israel’s 11th Annual Tikkun Olam or “Heal the World” virtual event. During this, a number of bills were discussed from dealing with health care, and housing justice to Ukrainian Refugees and climate action. Eleven western Massachusetts legislators were in attendance, including Massachusetts State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa who shared her view on health insurance plans covering all pregnancy care.

“They are starting to see this as a health equity bill which is really encouraging. Because those who are well-off struggle the most with these costs, said Sabodosa. “Even last session we did get full MassHealth coverage, no copay, no deductible for pregnancy loss and care, We now have to go back for the CG, health connector, and private insurance.”

Lawmakers are to eventually decide which bills will be prioritized for Beacon Hill review.