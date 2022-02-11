SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Calling hours are being held Friday night for former Springfield State Representative Raymond Jordan.

Jordan passed away earlier this month at the age of 78. He was elected to the Massachusetts State Legislature in 1975, representing the residents of the 12th Hampden District. He went on to work for former President Bill Clinton to become the New England Special Project Officer for the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.

Calling hours will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Saint John’s Congregational Church on Hancock Street in Springfield. A private funeral will be held tomorrow.