HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Calling hours will be held in Holyoke Monday evening for former Massachusetts State House Speaker David M. Bartley.

Bartley served as House Speaker from 1969 to 1975 when he became President of Holyoke Community College, a position he held for decades. His legislative accomplishments included crafting the state’s special education law and cosponsoring Bartley-Fox Law, which created a one-year mandatory minimum sentence for anyone found to be carrying a gun without an FID card.

Bartley was President of Holyoke Community College until 2004. At HCC, he was instrumental in the construction and development of the college’s current campus.

Bartley had served as Massachusetts’ Secretary of Administration and Finance under Democratic Governor Edward King from 1981 through 1983. In 1984, Bartley unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, finishing third in a race won by then-Lieutenant Governor John Kerry.

Calling hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday night at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home on Northampton Street in Holyoke. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, which is also on Northampton Street in Holyoke.