NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal will visit Camp Atwater in North Brookfield Monday afternoon.

Last October, Congressman Neal announced that $450,000 would be given to the Urban League. That money will be used to revitalize the facilities and grounds of the 100-year-old Camp Atwater. Neal will meet with Interim President and CEO of the Urban League of Springfield Yvette Frisby and President Emeritus and Camp Atwater Advisor Henry M. Thomas III.

Located on Lake Lashaway in North Brookfield, the 80-acre Camp Atwater is the oldest African American Camp in the country and the only camp listed on the national register of historic places. The camp has served more than 60,000 local children. The camp will use these federal funds to tackle improvement and modernization projects.

the money to help cover the costs for campers who cannot afford to attend Camp Atwater. The allocation of funds was made possible through the Congressional Directed Spending from the Departments of Housing and Urban Development. Chairman Neal included funding for this project in the fiscal year 2022 spending bill that was signed into law last year.

These improvements to Camp Atwater are coming at the perfect time; this summer will mark the first time the camp is entirely re-opening and returning to overnight status after the pandemic.