CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Campaigning is already beginning for the November elections in Western Massachusetts.

Every two years candidates for Congress in Massachusetts need to collect 2,000 signatures to appear on the ballot. Efforts to get those signatures are already underway.

In Western Massachusetts, voters are located in Districts 1 and District 2. District 1 takes over most of the western regions of the state while Congressman Richard Neal is currently in office. District 2 spills over into parts of Franklin and Hampshire County and a little into Hampden County.

There are nine congressional districts throughout Massachusetts. Members of the House of Representatives are elected for a two-year term.

The next Congressional Elections will be November 2022. Congressmen and Democratic Party member, Jim McGovern currently holds office in District 2 and will seek re-election looking to challenge McGovern this year is Republican Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette.

Congressmen McGovern will be in Hampshire and Franklin County Saturday to speak with constituents.