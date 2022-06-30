WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Summer travel is in full swing and the official rush to get away for Fourth of July weekend starts Thursday. 22News is working for you with what travelers should know before they head to the airport.

As we head into this busy travel weekend, many travelers will need to pack their patience as more than 3,000 have already been canceled this week.

Triple A expects 33.5 million people will take to the friendly skies this Fourth of July holiday weekend. However a pilot shortage paired with the high demand for travel is creating the perfect storm, resulting in many delays and cancelations nationwide.

Kevin Dillion, the executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said Bradley International Airport has experienced fewer delays than other airports. Some of the travelers agree and were pleased to be experiencing stress free travel.

Mallory Maher from Maryland said, “It’s been pretty good. I just flew into this airport on Monday and honestly it’s not as stressful as I thought since the pandemic. I’m enjoying it. It’s always nice just to get out.”

Other travelers were not so lucky.

Kerrigan Grabow from Ohio told 22News, “I had the amazing experience of being delayed seven hours, so I’ve been in the airport for four hours, I think, currently, and have around five more to go I think. ‘Cause I always get here a bit early. So I’ve been sitting over there on that couch around three hours of so waiting for my 5:30 flight.”

Before you head to the airport, check online to see if your flight is on-time. If your flight is delayed or canceled, check out the airline’s app or in airport kiosk for rebooking. It could save you the time of waiting in long lines at the counter.

Some airlines, such as Delta, are telling passengers that they can rebook their flights for no fare difference or change fees for flights between July 1st and 4th.