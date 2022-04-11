WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – It is now the second week of flight delays and cancellations at airports across the country.

It was another busy weekend at airport terminals nationwide and with it, hundreds more flights were delayed and dozens more canceled locally.

According to flightaware.com, Bradley International Airport saw 8 flight cancellations in the last 24 hours.

At Boston’s Logan Airport, 98 delays and 18 cancellations Monday. The most impacted airline has been JetBlue.

JetBlue said the issues were because of poor weather in Florida. A spokesperson said it would take the company a couple of days to catch up. Meantime, nationwide more than 8,000 flights were delayed Monday and another 2,500 were canceled.

Another issue seen at airports is staffing shortages, airlines are in the process of hiring which should help cut down on flight disruptions.