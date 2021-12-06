Cancer House of Hope luminaria display in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cancer House of Hope will host a luminaria display on the West Springfield Town Common to remember victims of cancer, encourage those fighting it during this holiday season and celebrate those who survived the disease.

More than $20,000 has already been raised for the event, which will benefit the Cancer House’s support services.

The lighting ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Monday and run until 8 p.m. In the event of rain, it will be held during the same times Tuesday.