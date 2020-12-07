Cancer House of Hope will host event to honor those affected by cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cancer House of Hope will host their annual Luminaria event on Tuesday, December 8 at 6:00 p.m.

The event will last two hours and will take place on West Springfield Town Common.

The CHD will use hundreds of candlelit luminary bags to light the pathway in honor of those who lost their battle to cancer.

The event aims to recognize both those who have lost loved ones to cancer and those who are still struggling with the disease. The event is free and open to the public.

Mayor William Reichelt will light the first candle at the event around 5:45 pm and CHD President and CEO Jim Goodwin with the Cancer House of Hope Program Director Margaret Toomey will give a few words before the lighting.

The CHD requires everyone to wear a face-covering and respect social distancing while walking through the Luminaria.