FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday, 18 cancer survivors will be attending a “Patriots Day of Pampering” at Gillette Stadium.

As part of the Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign, patients at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Cancer Center received surprise invitations to the “Patriots Day of Pampering” event last week, according to a news release from the Patriots Foundation.

The survivors will be receiving transportation to Gillette Stadium, where they will be treated to a breakfast and will be welcomed by members of the Patriots organization. Then, they will receive manicures, massages, facials, and a surprise visit to the field.

Members of the Patriots Women’s Association will also be at lunch to spend some time getting to know the survivors. During the lunch, the survivors will get a surprise invitation to attend the Patriots vs. Saints game on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The 18 women will join other cancer survivors on the field for a special ceremony that will help to promote the Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign and the importance of early detection.

The “Patriots Day of Pampering” will begin at 9:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.