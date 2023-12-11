STOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey has proclaimed December 11 to be Candle Safety Day to remind residents to safely use candles this holiday season and throughout the year.

State Fire Marshal Jon Davine says that candles are part of many holiday traditions, such as Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa. Candle fires tend to peak this time of year as a result of the traditions.

“There have been more than 1,000 candle fires in Massachusetts over the past 10 years,” State Fire Marshal Davine said. “These fires caused 11 deaths, 191 injuries, and over $35 million in losses. More of these fires started in December than in any other month, especially on the days leading up to Christmas. If candles are part of your celebration or decoration, please use them carefully.”

December and January from 2018 to 2022 accounted for nearly 25% of all such incidents. There were 115 candle fires in Massachusetts just last year, and 92 of them took place in residential settings in bedrooms, followed by the living room, bathroom, and kitchen.

One fire claimed the life of a 93-year-old Kingston woman who had limited mobility, and another claimed the life of a 61-year-old Springfield resident whose house had no working smoke alarms.

Candle fires peaked in Massachusetts in 1999, with local fire departments reporting more than 340. Candle Safety Day was established in 2000, designating the second Monday of December to promote awareness of these fires.

“Since that time, we’ve reduced candle fires by more than 65%,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Let’s continue to practice safe candle use, especially around the holidays.”

State Fire Marshal Davine offered these safety tips to reduce the risk of fire:

No matter the season, have working smoke alarms on every level of your home. Check the manufacturing date printed on the back, replace alarms that are more than 10 years old, and test alarms every month to be sure you’re protected.

Place lit candles on sturdy, non-combustible saucers or candleholders. Keep anything that can burn at least one foot away on all sides.

Always extinguish candles when you leave the room or go to sleep. Never leave a lit candle unattended.

Keep candles out of reach of children and pets. Store matches and lighters up high where kids can’t access them.

Consider switching to battery-operated flameless candles.

Flashlights are much safer than candles during a power outage. Keep batteries on hand for emergency use.