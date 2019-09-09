Cannabis Control Commission suspends six licenses of Nova Farms, LLC

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – The Cannabis Control Commission has suspended operations of a marijuana company in Berkshire County.

In a news release sent to 22News, on Friday the Commission ordered that Nova Farms LLC in Sheffield halt all medical and adult-use cannabis operations in their Sheffield and Attleboro locations.

The news release states that the order was based on an ongoing investigation into one of the company’s principals who allegedly conspired to evade licensing and drug laws.

Mark Rioux is a registered Marijuana Establishment Agent listed as a person with ownership and controlling interests in six Massachusetts licenses and has pending criminal charges against him that the Commission learned about last week.

“The Commission takes these allegations seriously and is taking immediate action to protect against the risks of diversion and criminal elements entering the legal market. The Commonwealth has enacted strict laws and regulations to ensure our legal cannabis industry is safe and accessible. As these allegations would undermine those objectives, the Commission will continue to investigate and work alongside our counterparts in Attleboro and Sheffield to uphold public health and public safety first and foremost.” – Executive Director Shawn Collins

The company operates in Sheffield but conducts sales out of their Attleboro and Framingham locations.