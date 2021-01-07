Capitol Chaos vs Black Lives Matter police response

Supporters of US President Donald Trump take over stands set up for the presidential inauguration as they protest at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Thousands of Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, are flooding the nation’s capital protesting the expected certification of Joe Biden’s White House victory by the US Congress. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Capitol takeover has left many wondering how something like this was able to happen, and why law enforcement wasn’t prepared.

Many people are comparing the Black Lives Matter movement that took place in D.C a few months ago to Wednesday’s riot.

That protest remained peaceful, but there were hundreds of law enforcement members present during that protest.

Wednesday’s riot was in the works for at least 2 weeks,. it was promoted by the President and received national attention, yet there was significantly less law enforcement outside and inside the Capitol.

Political consultant Tony Cignoli told 22News the difference is shocking.

“If I was a person of color today, I would be crazy, wild and infuriated. This is just a shocking example of the inequity that goes on in instances like this. That they could have been allowed to get that close. Again, this wasn’t George and Martha from Montana, these are insurrectionists. These are people that need to be and have to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Cignoli added that there will most likely be a congressional investigation into the lack of law enforcement during the protest, as well as the length of time it took to deploy the eventual response.