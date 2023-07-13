SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called after a car crashed into a home on Dawes Street in Springfield Wednesday night.
A 22News crew could see that a car apparently hit a parked car and then crashed into a home. No word yet on if anyone was injured in this incident.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update you as more information becomes available.
