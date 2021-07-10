Car crashes into Holyoke restaurant

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — A vehicle struck a building earlier this evening in Holyoke Saturday evening.

Holyoke Fire Department

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, the car struck D’Angelos Grilled Sandwiches, which is located at 2175 Northampton Street, just after 8:30 p.m.

Officals say the vehicle came down a grass embankment from Whiting Farms Road and crashed through an exit vestibule before smashing through the dining room wall. There were people dining at the table directly next to the wall. However, those people were not injured.

The driver was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.