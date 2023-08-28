ANDOVER, Mass. (WWLP)- A car fire caused miles of backups on I-93 in Andover Sunday afternoon.
Both people that were inside the car were able to get out before the fire started. The Andover Fire and Police Departments say that this happened around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.
The incident backed up traffic for about six miles.
