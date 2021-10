PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Several people are in the hospital after a two car accident in Pittsfield on Saturday evening.

Pittsfield police shared a video on social media just before 10 p.m. The car in the video is flipped upside down. The accident was on Madison Avenue and Seymour Street.

Pittsfield Police at scene of two car accident, Madison Ave and Seymour Street. Multiple occupants, several being transported to BMC. Injuries do not appear to be life threatening. Intersection currently closed. (Lt Jeffrey Bradford) pic.twitter.com/mqZhRRbT2F — Pittsfield Police (@PittsfieldPD) October 31, 2021

It’s unclear how many people were inside the vehicles when the accident happened, but police say all should survive. Police did have to close the intersection and direct traffic elsewhere.