ABINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A car rolled through a fence, down an embankment, and into a driveway in Abington on Sunday.
The Abington Fire Department says the incident happened after one driver forgot to put their car in park when they got out of the car.
Officials say they found the car hanging off a rock wall. No injuries were reported.
