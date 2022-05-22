CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is that time of year again with a high sun angle, so it’s important to keep you and everything you own safe in your car.

This time of year temperatures can get into the 70s, 80s and even 90s, like we saw this weekend and with that comes increased heat inside your vehicle.

After 10 minutes, the inside of your car can reach 90 degrees, after 20 minutes 98, 30 minutes 104 and after one hour, 112 degrees Fahrenheit. At 80 degrees it only takes 10 minutes to reach 99 degrees and 30 minutes to reach 114 degrees.

At 90 degrees it only take 10 minutes to reach 109 degrees, 30 minutes to reach 124 degrees and 60 minutes to reach 133 degrees.

Before you leave your car be sure to check your backseat to remember who and what you bring with you and also feel the seat of your car before sitting in it because you could burn yourself if it is too hot.