CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we head into the work week temperatures in western Massachusetts will be back above average with highs in the 80s.

Unfortunately, so far this year there have been a few car heat-related deaths in the country and as a reminder it does not take long for your car to get very hot.

In 80 degree temperatures, it only takes your car 10 minutes to reach 100 degrees, 20 minutes to reach 110 degrees and within 60 minutes your car can get between 120 and 130 degrees.

Always remember what you bring in your car and always check the backseat before leaving. It doesn’t just go for kids and pets but also foods that you may leave in the car that could spoil due to the extreme heat.