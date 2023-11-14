EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re unsure about how to install a child safety seat or want your current seat checked, there’s an event than can help.

On Sunday, November 19, the East Longmeadow Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police will be holding a child’s car seat check event.

Certified child safety professionals will install and check seats. No appointment is required and it is helpful if the child is present for the fitting. It will be held inside the department’s garage and tours of fire trucks will be offered.

The event is being held from 9am-1pm at the fire department headquarters, 150 Somers Road, East Longmeadow.