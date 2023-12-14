CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we are in the thick of the holiday shopping season, authorities are now warning everyone of a new scheme to be aware of.

Several law enforcement agencies have recently issued warnings about a scheme called “card draining,” where someone takes all of the money off of a gift card in a store and then leaves gift card purchasers with an empty balance despite having paid for the card.

Fraudsters use a reader to scan an unpurchased card’s number and record it, so when that card is actually purchased and activated, they redeem the loaded funds with the stolen number.

Some ways to potentially protect yourself from being scammed include:

Ensuring the gift card does not appear to be tampered with

Keep the store receipt in case the gift card you are purchasing is found to have been compromised

Make sure the gift card is sealed and the protective cover and the tape covering the pin is intact

Law enforcement recommends that if you do find a gift card to be compromised in a store you should immediately report it to the store and the gift card company.