Career fair being held for military members at Eastfield Mall in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A career fair is being held for veterans and their families at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield Friday.

Veterans Inc. in Springfield along with VOICE (Veterans Outreach Into Community Engagement) has organized its 5th annual military and veterans career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with more than 40 employers and 20 veterans service providers.

Some of the organizations that will be in attendance include:

  • Amazon
  • MGM Springfield
  • Sullivan Paper
  • United States Postal Service
  • UMass Amherst
  • MassMutual
  • US Tsubaki Automotive
  • CRRC
  • Callaway Golf

Service providers include the VA, Veterans Inc, MassHire, and Springfield Vet Center.

