Career readiness program to help women get their foot in the door

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dress-for-success_541086

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dress for Success Western Massachusetts is running a training program open to women called “Foot in the Door.”

The program is accepting applications from women who are looking to define and establish a career path by offering virtual training from September 27 through November 10. The classes will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. sponsored by Baystate Health and The Davis Foundation.

Applications are available by emailing dressforsuccessprograms@gmail.com by September 3.

The organization partners with training and workforce options to participants get a job and but set themselves up for long-term success.

“The mission of Dress for Success is to help women achieve financial independence. Foot in the Door participants aren’t just looking for a paycheck now. They are focused on building a future for themselves or their families,” said Executive Director Margaret Tantillo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today