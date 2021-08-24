Career readiness program to help women get their foot in the door

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dress for Success Western Massachusetts is running a training program open to women called “Foot in the Door.”

The program is accepting applications from women who are looking to define and establish a career path by offering virtual training from September 27 through November 10. The classes will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. sponsored by Baystate Health and The Davis Foundation.

Applications are available by emailing dressforsuccessprograms@gmail.com by September 3.

The organization partners with training and workforce options to participants get a job and but set themselves up for long-term success.

“The mission of Dress for Success is to help women achieve financial independence. Foot in the Door participants aren’t just looking for a paycheck now. They are focused on building a future for themselves or their families,” said Executive Director Margaret Tantillo.