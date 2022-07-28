LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to clean up Wolf Swamp Road in Longmeadow after a tractor-trailer lost its cargo Thursday.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, at around 11:20 a.m. officers were called to Wolf Swamp Road near Green Hill Road for a report of a tractor-trailer accident. Wolf Swamp Road was closed while heavy equipment cleared the street of the scattered cargo that contained commercial printing machines.

No injuries were reported. The State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (“Truck Team”) assisted the Longmeadow Police Department with investigating the incident.