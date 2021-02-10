Carly Camossi named Chief of Operations for West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Carly Camossi has been named the Chief of Operations for the Town of West Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Outreach Coordinator, Carly Camossi, has been responsible for community-based operations, helping the Mayor in the day-to-day operations of the Town, and making sure that all events were running smoothly.

Camossi has ten years of experience with West Springfield, five of which she spent at Outreach Coordinator. On top of work, she was able to pursue her Bachelor’s degree from Westfield State University, Master’s degree from Elms College and is currently working on her Doctorate from

American International College.

“As the needs of the community are evolving we need leadership. Carly has spent the past 5 years building relationships with departments and has stepped up to exceed expectations. A title change was deserving for the role she has played since the beginning of the pandemic,” Mayor Will Reichelt said.