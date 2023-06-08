ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Carr Hardware in Enfield, Connecticut is closing, saying it can’t retain enough customers to justify remaining open, It has been at this location in Enfield for seven years, previously operating out of East Longmeadow.

The President of the company Barton Raser, spoke with 22News about the process of shutting down the store, and the clearance sales that will happen before the doors close for the last time. “So we will sell it down to the bare walls and that’ll take you know up to nine weeks but based on the robust turnout today my senses say it will happen more quickly than that,” Raser says.

Raser says that depending on the turnout, he may consider the idea of moving to a new location. All of his employees will be moved to different Carr Hardware locations or different hardware stores.