HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The former National Guard building on Sargeant Street in Holyoke is for sale.

The building was built in 1907 for the National Guard and is known as “The Armory.” The City of Holyoke took ownership of the property in 2013 through a tax title taking. It was then transferred to the Holyoke Redevelopment Authority on August 2, 2016. The building partially collapsed in the back in 2016. That section was removed and the front of the structure, which is the most architecturally significant, remains.

The castle structure that remains consists of two stories and a basement on a lot that is approximately 0.44 acres. It is located at 163 Sargeant Street and is zoned as Downtown Residential.

City of Holyoke

The Holyoke Redevelopment Authority is seeking proposals from developers for the purchase and preservation of the historic building. The development proposals of mixed-use, housing and commercial use, will be prioritized.